Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone dines with Indian Olympian badminton player Lakshya Sen

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted enjoying a warm and joyful evening in Mumbai, as she dined with her husband Ranveer Singh’s family and Indian Olympian badminton player Lakshya Sen.

The Tuesday evening was made even more special when Deepika was seen sharing a heartfelt hug with Lakshya Sen outside the restaurant where they had their meal.

Deepika, who is due to welcome her first child in September, looked radiant in a black bodycon dress, paired with an oversized black blazer. Her long wavy hair cascaded freely, and she accessorized with a black handbag, epitomizing effortless elegance.

During the outing, Lakshya Sen was also seen with Ranveer’s sister having a warm conversation.

Lakshya Sen recently made headlines for his remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he reached the semi-finals but ultimately fell to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match.

His journey at the Olympics was closely followed, and his interaction with Deepika showcased a blend of personal and professional camaraderie.

Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, a former prominent Indian badminton player, was a key mentor for the Indian badminton contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in ‘Singham Again,’ set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Singham Again’ also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

‘Singham’ was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. (ANI)

