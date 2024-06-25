‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack

Lifeguard and actor Tamayo Perry tragically lost his life in a shark attack while surfing off the coast of Oahu. Perry, 49, served as a lifeguard with the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety team and was known for his roles in notable films including “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blue Crush”.

The incident occurred around Malaekahana Beach on Oahu’s renowned North Shore, as confirmed by Shayne Enright from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department in a press conference shortly after the attack, which took place just before 1 pm, local time. “As you can imagine, this is extremely difficult time for all of us. I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months,” expressed Enright, expressing profound shock and sorrow within the community. Honolulu Ocean Safety responded swiftly to the distress call, dispatching jet ski units to rescue Perry and bring him ashore. Despite their efforts and the immediate response from Emergency Medical Services, Perry succumbed to his injuries. Describing Perry as “a lifeguard loved by all,” Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager praised his colleague for his infectious personality. “Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” Lager said. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also paid tribute to Perry and acknowledged his stature as a “legendary waterman”. “It’s just a tragic loss,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, adding, “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected.” Perry joined the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016. (Agencies)

