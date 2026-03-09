Pixar chief Pete Docter explains why LGBTQ storyline was removed from ‘Elio’

Pete Docter, chief creative officer at Pixar, has revealed why the studio removed an LGBTQ storyline from its 2025 animated film Elio during a major overhaul of the project.

In an interview, Docter said the studio decided to scale back elements of the story that it felt might be difficult for younger audiences to process without parental guidance, as per Variety.

“We’re making a movie, not hundreds of millions of dollars of therapy,” Docter said, explaining the studio’s approach to storytelling for children and families, as per Variety. ‘Elio,’ which premiered in June 2025, follows a lonely boy who looks to the stars for companionship after being rejected as an outsider by his peers.

Despite its imaginative premise, early test screenings reportedly produced weak audience responses, with many viewers indicating they would not pay to watch the film in theatres. Following the results, Docter ordered a substantial reworking of the project even though much of the animation had already been completed.

The overhaul led to the departure of the film’s original director, Adrian Molina. Directors Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi later stepped in and made extensive changes to the story and character details.

According to Variety, earlier versions of the film included moments suggesting the title character might be gay. One version reportedly featured Elio riding a pink bike and imagining a future with a male crush. Those elements were removed during the revision process. The changes sparked criticism within the Pixar workforce. The internal reaction was intensified by another creative decision at parent company The Walt Disney Company, which also cut a transgender character from Pixar’s animated series Win or Lose, as per Variety. ‘Elio’ eventually released worldwide and grossed about USD 150 million globally by the end of its theatrical run. While that figure can be considered strong for some animated releases, the film reportedly carried a production budget of approximately USD 150 million, excluding global marketing expenses. (ANI)

