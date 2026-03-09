Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Anil Kapoor's Performance in 'Subedaar'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his thoughts on the action drama ‘Subedaar,’ which features veteran actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Taking to his social media platform X, Shah Rukh Khan praised the film and praised Anil Kapoor’s performance, highlighting the actor’s dedication to his craft. The ‘Pathaan’ actor wrote that he “thoroughly enjoyed” the film and commended Kapoor for delivering a restrained yet impactful performance.

In his post, Shah Rukh Khan said that audiences can always expect Anil Kapoor to give his best to any role he takes on. His post read: “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. You can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring, and the action was so good!!!”

‘Subedaar’ follows the story of “Subedaar Arjun Maurya,” a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family. Directed by Suresh Triveni, ‘Subedaar’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. (ANI)

