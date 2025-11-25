PM Modi congratulates World Boxing Cup Finals medal winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s boxers for their remarkable showing at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals, where the team delivered a sweeping performance with medals in each of the 20 events.

The contingent finished with an impressive haul of 20 medals, including nine gold, six silver, and five bronze, at the tournament held in Greater Noida. The tournament features the top eight athletes from the two preceding World Boxing Cup legs.

PM Modi lauded the athletes for their ‘extraordinary, record-breaking performances,’ saying their achievements reflect the strength and spirit of Indian sport as he wrote on X, “Our phenomenal athletes delivered an extraordinary, record-breaking performance at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025! They brought home an unprecedented 20 medals including 9 Golds. This is due to the resolve and determination of our boxers. Congratulations to them. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.” IANS

