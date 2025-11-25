Assam: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Pay Tributes to Bir Lachit Borphukan

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today paid tribute to the great warrior of Assam, Bir Lachit Borphukan.

PM Modi said, "On Lachit Divas, we remember Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage, patriotism and true leadership. His heroism continues to inspire generations. He played a key role in safeguarding the exemplary culture of Assam."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Tribute to one of the greatest warriors of our history, Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. His unflinching patriotism, invincible valour and unparalleled military leadership not only shielded Assam and the rest of our Northeast from the onslaught of the Mughals but also secured the region's precious cultural heritage. His life will remain a lighthouse of inspiration for patriots forever."

Also Read: World Acclaim for Lachit The Warrior Released on his Birth Anniversary