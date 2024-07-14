PM Modi Graces Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Bash

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony to give his blessings to the newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
The day after their wedding, the couple held a special ceremony to receive blessings from friends, family, and well-wishers for their new life together. The Prime Minister was one of many important guests at the event.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a glamorous event attended by famous people from around the world.
On the second day of the three-day celebration, guests included notable figures from sports, politics, entertainment, and business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Ashirwad function to bless the couple.
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being escorted by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony is trending on social media.
Another video from the event shows PM Modi sitting in the front row with Isha and Akash Ambani, as the stage is set for the celebration. Many photos and videos from inside the ceremony have also gone viral.
On July 12, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got married in a spectacular ceremony. The event was attended by many international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
The wedding ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The event was attended by many famous guests from Bollywood, business, and politics, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.
The second day of the celebration was just as star-studded. Early guests included Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Ranbir Kapoor, The Great Khali, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajinikanth, Rashmika Mandana, and MS Dhoni. More celebrities from entertainment, sports, and politics are expected to attend the event.
