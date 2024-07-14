PM Modi Graces Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Bash

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony to give his blessings to the newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The day after their wedding, the couple held a special ceremony to receive blessings from friends, family, and well-wishers for their new life together. The Prime Minister was one of many important guests at the event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a glamorous event attended by famous people from around the world.