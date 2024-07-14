Manipur: Kuki Groups Outraged Over Alleged Food Sabotage by Security Forces

IMPHAL: The Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong & Noney (KIJTN) and other Kuki groups have strongly criticized a recent search operation carried out by security forces in Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam.
The Kuki groups, including the Kuki Chief Association, Tousem Block (KCA), Kuki Students’ Organization Jiri & Tamenglong, and Kuki Inpi Women Wing, have accused the central forces and Jiribam police of conducting a search in an "uncivilized and inhumane" manner.
They said that security forces destroyed important food supplies like rice, potatoes, and lentils. These supplies were already hard to get because of a blockade imposed by Meitei groups, causing difficulties for the villagers.
They also criticized the timing of the operation. They pointed out that the search happened shortly after heavily armed Meitei militants attacked Mongbung and a nearby village.
This, coupled with claims of women being harassed and innocent youths being arrested during a previous operation in Phaitol village, leads Kuki civil society organizations to suspect a possible collusion between security forces and Meitei groups.
The statement calls for the removal of a particular Colonel and urges punishment for those accountable for the Mongbung incident. It cautions that any negative consequences resulting from these actions will be solely attributed to the district authorities, security agencies, and the state government.
Earlier, the flood victims asked the Manipur Chief Minister for essential relief supplies and medical camps to deal with health issues caused by the floods.
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh stated that the government is implementing a two-pronged strategy. He mentioned that they are addressing the immediate needs of the affected households while also identifying and reinforcing vulnerable spots along the river embankments to prevent further breaches.
Several thousand families were affected in the five valley districts, including the capital Imphal. Disaster management officials said that the Imphal River breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West district, and the Kongba River at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East district.
ALSO WATCH: