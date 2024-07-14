Manipur: Kuki Groups Outraged Over Alleged Food Sabotage by Security Forces

IMPHAL: The Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong & Noney (KIJTN) and other Kuki groups have strongly criticized a recent search operation carried out by security forces in Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam.

The Kuki groups, including the Kuki Chief Association, Tousem Block (KCA), Kuki Students’ Organization Jiri & Tamenglong, and Kuki Inpi Women Wing, have accused the central forces and Jiribam police of conducting a search in an "uncivilized and inhumane" manner.

They said that security forces destroyed important food supplies like rice, potatoes, and lentils. These supplies were already hard to get because of a blockade imposed by Meitei groups, causing difficulties for the villagers.