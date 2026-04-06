PM, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, attend Disha Sharma’s wedding

Journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter, Disha, tied the knot with Sudarshan MJ in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on April 4.

The wedding was attended by several prominent figures from the film industry and the political world, all there to bless the newlyweds on their special day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding festivities of Sudarshan MJ and Disha Sharma, the daughter of veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, in Mumbai on April 4.

Rajat Sharma shared pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister along with his family on his Instagram.

The Prime Minister was seen warmly interacting with the newlyweds, Disha and her partner Sudarshan MJ, offering his blessings during the celebrations.

Sharing the moment on social media, Rajat Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating that the Prime Minister’s presence made the occasion “very, very special” for the entire family.

Among the guests, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan added glamour to the celebrations. Salman arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor opted for a black formal suit, exuding a stylish yet understated look suitable for the traditional occasion.

Rajat Sharma, the veteran journalist and chairman of India TV, shared glimpses of the wedding on his Instagram page on Saturday night. The photos highlighted the traditional South Indian customs and rituals followed during the ceremony, emphasising the couple’s choice to embrace cultural heritage in their nuptials. (ANI)

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