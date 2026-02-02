SRK appears dapper in black ensemble at Dubai event, Manish Malhotra catches up

Indian ace fashion design er Manish Malhotra of fered a glimpse into the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, sharing the frame with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Manish Malhotra shared pictures from the festival and wrote, “With the Superstar and the BEST @iamsrk. Looking dapper in @manishmalhotraworld @dubaimallfestivaloffashion.”

The actor appears dapper in a complete black ensemble, which he appeared with a slick neckpiece.

In another picture, the designer and ‘Jawan’ star could be seen sharing a candid moment, engrossed in a conversation.

“Always fabulous catching up with the most charming @iamsrk dapper in @manishmalhotraworld @dubaimallfestivaloffashion.”

A new two-day event, the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion was held on January 29 and 30, aiming at positioning the mall as a global capital for style and creativity, not just shopping.

In collaboration with the media platform Lana, the event offers a mix of educational sessions, brand activations, and runway shows. The festival concluded with the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards at the Armani Hotel, celebrating key figures who have shaped the industry this year.

On the work front, SRK is all set to come up with ‘King’ this year. Last week, SRK and director Siddharth Anand officially announced that King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release.

Along with the date, the team also shared fresh visuals from the film. The new clips show Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action story.

The film’s title was revealed on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. On his 60th birthday last year, the makers dropped a teaser from the film, featuring gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before.

‘King’ is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. (ANI)

