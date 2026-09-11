POGO’s ‘Rise of Anshaks’ Unites Chhota Bheem, Little Singham in Cosmic Adventure

POGO has unveiled the trailer and motion poster of its upcoming anime-inspired series "Rise of Anshaks: Heroes of Destiny", bringing together two of India's popular animated heroes, Chhota Bheem and Little Singham, for the first time. The multi-part series promises a cosmic adventure featuring elemental powers, ancient secrets and a battle between light and darkness. The story begins when an ancient cosmic war is reignited, bringing Chhota Bheem and Little Singham face-to-face with their destiny as the heirs of the lost Jal and Agni Anshaks. Joined by new heroes Bhuvan, the Earth Anshak, and Aandhi, they journey across hidden elemental realms, uncovering ancient secrets and unlocking powerful abilities. Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle and Kids - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, described the series as the company's biggest bet yet, saying it creates a new universe of superheroes, villains and characters while combining established franchises with fresh mythology and anime-inspired storytelling.

Green Gold Animation Founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka said the project reflects the growing ambition and possibilities of Indian animation. Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare said the collaboration aims to push the boundaries of animation, action and storytelling while creating world-class content from India.

"Rise of Anshaks: Heroes of Destiny" will premiere in October 2026 on POGO in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi. (IANS)

Also Read: Rani Mukerji Receives Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at Maharashtra State Film Awards