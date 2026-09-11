Rani Mukerji Receives Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at Maharashtra State Film Awards

Actor Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award to Rani at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and several members of the film fraternity were also present.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Rani said the award holds a special place in her heart as it recognises her nearly three-decade-long association with cinema in Maharashtra.

Receiving an award named after legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor was particularly humbling, she said, adding that recognition from her "very own people" made the moment even more special.

Rani also spoke about Mumbai's role in shaping her career. "Mumbai has given me my identity. It has given me an audience. It has given me a career," she said, describing the city as her home and safe place.

The actor has portrayed several strong female characters in films such as 'Black', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Hichki', the 'Mardaani' franchise and 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

She said she had consciously chosen characters that reflected the courage, resilience and flaws of women who refused to remain in the background.

Calling cinema more than a profession, Rani said Maharashtra was "the home of that emotion". She acknowledged the contribution of artists, technicians, filmmakers and other workers who keep the state's film industry thriving.

Rani dedicated the award to Maharashtra, its people and generations of storytellers who inspired her journey in cinema. (ANI)

Also Read: iPhone 18, Foldable Duo Launches Trigger Internet Meme Frenzy Over Prices, Upgrades