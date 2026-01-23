Pop icon Taylor Swift to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Pop icon Taylor Swift is set to become the youngest woman to be inducted into the 'Songwriters Hall of Fame'.

The 36-year-old pop singer has qualified for the honour this year because it has been 20 years since the release of her first single, Tim McGraw, and has made it through the ballot ahead of the organization's 2026 Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on 11 June, reports 'Female First UK'.

Taylor received the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award, which honours promising songwriters, in 2010 and will be the first winner of the accolade to receive full Hall of Fame status. Also set to be inducted later this year are Alanis Morissette, KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, and Kenny Loggins, as well as non-performing writers Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, and Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart. (IANS)

