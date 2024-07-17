Popular HBO show ‘House of the Dragon’ airs graphic sex scene between mother and son

The viewers of the popular HBO show “House of the Dragon” have been left disgusted after the series aired a ‘disturbing’ scene in which a son was seen having sex with his mother.

The viewers who are horrified by the graphic incest sex scene in the series are now even questioning if it was needed.

In the explicit scene in question, the character Daemon Targaryen - who is played by Smith - was shown having a very sensual dream which involved his mother Alyssa Targaryen when he visited the haunted Harrenhal castle. In the dream, Targaryen and his mother are seen standing naked in front of each other and the latter is then seen kissing his son’s forehead romantically.

The mother asks Targaryen to fight for the crown as she says, “Daemon, you were always the strong one. The finest swordsman. The fearless dragon rider.”

“Your brother had great love in his heart, but he lacked your constitution. Viserys was unsuited for the crown. But you Daemon, you were made to wear it. If only you’d been born first. My favourite son,” Alyssa Targaryen was saying.

After the conversation, the two are shown making out and engaging in oral sex. At the end of the scene, the mother is seen lying lifeless in bed as Daemon horrificly starring his own bloody hands.

Later, it is revealed that the entire scene is part of the hallucination which was placed in his head by Alys Rivers.

However, the viewers are still outraged by the intimate scene shown between mother and son and the fact that the entire thing was part of the hallucination is not quelling the outrage. “Daemon having sex with his mother is next-level disgusting,” said one person.

“I know Targaryen’s have weird customs... but this is absolutely gross. Whose idea was this? That was very weird and uncomfortable to watch,” said another.

“The sex scene distracts from the message they were trying to convey and doesn’t add much. Odd choice from the writing room,” wrote a netizen.

“That scene with Daemon and his mom was highly unnecessary,” said a user. “The writers are so f**king twisted for this,” read a comment, while another said, “That scene with Daemon and his mom was [so] traumatizing and weird.” “House of Dragons, y’all need to relax with this incest,” a user said.

“Tell me, good people, why I had to watch Daemon f**k his own mother on House of the Dragon,” said another viewer.

“Boy House of the Dragon took dark to a new level. I mean incest is a part of its history, but Harrenahl haunting Daemon and having him hallucinating and seeing himself eating out his mom was something I was not expecting,” wrote a user. (Agencies)

