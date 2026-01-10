Prada’s ‘chai’ perfume brews buzz across India

Italian fashion giant Prada has once again sparked a fun conversation across India with the launch of Infusion de Santal Chai Eau de Parfum - its “chai” aka tea-inspired perfume.

In a move that appears to have blended high fashion with one of the most cherished rituals among Indians, Prada unveiled the unisex perfume as a part of its Les Infusions collection. According to the brand website, Prada de Santal Chai perfume comes with a fusion of creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord. It also blends a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, offering a woody and spicy fragrance.

Prada’s design for the perfume also reflects its theme, coming off in a brown-hued glass bottle topped with a camel Saffiano cap, which once again echoes the warm hues of a cup of tea. The “chai” perfume’s unconventional concept quickly sparked a lively discussion on social media. One wrote, “Omg I want to try!! Love the chai,” while another added, “Indian chai, interesting.” (ANI)

