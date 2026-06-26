‘Prahaar’ first look: Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam brings Kasab trial back into focus

The official teaser of ‘Prahaar’ was released digitally on Thursday, offering the first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao in a powerful transformation as celebrated Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The teaser introduces viewers to a tense and investigative world, built around a wall covered with case files, photographs and notes linked to “Terror in Mumbai: City Under Siege.”

The visuals focus on the pursuit of truth and justice, while highlighting the long-awaited resolution surrounding the hanging of Ajmal Kasab.

Rajkummar Rao steps into the role of Nikam, the prosecutor known for handling several high-profile cases.

However, ‘Prahaar’ places significant emphasis on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The teaser positions the case as a battle beyond the courtroom, underscored by the line: “Killing Kasab was easy, proving who sent him was war.”

Directed by Avinash Arun, known for ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Three of Us’, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

The project also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in key roles. One of the major talking points surrounding the film is Rao’s physical transformation. To portray Nikam, the actor gained approximately 9-10 kilograms and adopted a heavier build, stubble, glasses and a commanding grasp of Marathi. (ANI)

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