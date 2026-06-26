Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ Teaser Showcases Gritty Life of Tamasha Legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar

The official teaser of the upcoming biographical drama ‘Eetha’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, has been released, offering a powerful and emotionally charged glimpse into the life of legendary Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

The teaser presents a dramatic and intense portrayal of Eetha’s life, centring on a defining backstage moment.

In one of the most striking sequences, a heavily pregnant Eetha, played by Shraddha Kapoor, is shown going into labour during a performance setup.

After giving birth, she cuts the umbilical cord herself and immediately returns to the stage to perform.

The narrative highlights the character’s resilience and devotion to her art form, even in life-threatening circumstances.

A line from the teaser has gone viral across social media platforms in which Shraddha Kapoor, in the character of Eetha, says, “Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi.” (“If I die lying down, I will be called a helpless woman. But if I die while dancing, I will become an example.”)

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, ‘Eetha’ is a biographical drama based on the life and legacy of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers.

‘Eetha’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026. (ANI)

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