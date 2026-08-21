Prakash Raj’s Carnatic musical drama ‘Jagamae Sangeetham’ to premiere on Prime Video September 4

Actor Prakash Raj is gearing up for the release of his Telugu series 'Jagamae Sangeetham'. The Prime Video show will be released on September 4.

Inspired by Prime Video's Original Hindi series 'Bandish Bandits', Jagamae Sangeetham is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela. The musical drama is written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and A.R. Prabhav, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekar.

Set against the rich world of Carnatic music, 'Jagamae Sangeetham' follows Balu, heir to his grandfather Shastri's legendary musical legacy, as he grapples with the weight of tradition, fractured family ties, and long-buried secrets. When old rivalries resurface and threaten to unravel generations of heritage, Balu finds himself torn between preserving what his family built and discovering his own artistic voice, read a press note.

Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India said, "Jagamae Sangeetham is a deeply moving story that celebrates the emotional power of music while exploring universal themes of family, legacy, and self-discovery."

He added, "At its heart, the series asks timeless questions about tradition, ambition, and the courage it takes to chart your own path. Under Palnati Surya Pratap's distinctive creative vision, supported by Sushmita Konidela's passionate production, and elevated by Vishal Chandrasekar's soul-stirring music, the series delivers an experience that is both culturally rooted and universally relatable."

Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi are also part of the show. (ANI)

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