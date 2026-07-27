Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser for The Traitors Season 2

The wait is over for Indian fans of ‘The Traitors’ as Prime Video has announced the second season of the reality show.

The streaming platform confirmed the show’s return on Saturday with a teaser but has kept details about the new season under wraps.

The teaser, shared on Instagram, sets the tone for the upcoming season with people dressed in red robes and wearing face masks. Carrying daggers, they are seen moving through different parts of New Delhi and Mumbai, including markets, metro stations, and streets.

The teaser carries messages such as, “The traitors are coming back,” “Yahan trust is rare and dhokha is everywhere,” and “The dhokha is back.”

Meanwhile, the contestants, host, and release date for the upcoming season have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

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