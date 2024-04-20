‘Prasad, coin collection among items left behind by riders in India’: Uber

Unique items such as a coin collection, prasad, a Ukulele instrument, and hair trimmer were left behind by Indians in Uber over the last year, the company revealed on Friday. According to the ride-hailing platform, riders also left behind important documents such as passports, bank and business papers in their Ubers.

“With Uber, you have the option to attempt retrieving the lost item by simply following a few steps in the app,” said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations.

“We understand the trust riders put in us each time they take an Uber ride, and we felt the time was opportune to provide a quick refresher course on how to retrieve lost items,” he added.

According to the company, Delhi has been ranked as the most forgetful city in the country for the second consecutive year, while Mumbai has retained its second position. Bengaluru has reclaimed its third spot from Hyderabad, which slipped to fourth as its residents have become more cautious about their belongings. Pune has rounded up the top five most forgetful cities in the country. Among the most commonly forgotten items, phones secured the top spot followed by laptop bags, clothing, keys, headphones, and others.

Moreover, the company found that people were most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber on Saturdays. They forgot most items last year during the festive days around Diwali. (IANS)

