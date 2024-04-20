Ranveer Singh, the latest Bollywood victim, advises fans: 'Deepfake se bacho doston'

A day after his deepfake video went viral on the internet, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation, actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to it, saying, ''deepfake se bacho dostonnnn". An AI-generated video of the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor shows him endorsing the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

The video is originally from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, along with Kriti Sanon for Manish Malhotra's fashion show at Namo Ghat.

In the deepfake video, we can hear Ranveer's altered voice, saying, "Modi ji ka purpose yahi hai, unka uddesh yahi tha ki wo celebrate kare hamara dukhi jeevan, hamari berozgaari, or hamari mehengai ko. Kyunki jo bharatvarsh hai wo anyay kaal ki taraf aise badh rahe hain, itni speed se badh rahe hain, lekin hame hamare vikas or nyay ko maangna kabhi nahi bhoolna chahiye." Now, reacting on the same, the 'Padmaavat' actor took to social media and said: "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn".

However, fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Overacting se aap bacha lo". A user said: "None can fake true imposter". A user wrote: "Bhai Don 3 mein aap bhi SRK ka deepfake hi kar rahe ho".

Few days back, Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan's fake advertisement by a political party went viral on the internet.

The actor has filed an FIR with Mumbai Police against a fake Congress advertisement. The said advertisement has a deep fake video of Aamir created by artificial intelligence, and it targets the ruling BJP over their promise of Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen.

It is an alleged AI-generated deep fake video that uses a clip from an episode of the Aamir Khan-hosted TV show 'Satyamev Jayate', which was telecast 10 years ago. (IANS)

Also Read: MAMI showcases 5 shorts filmed on iPhone; selected by Vishal Bharadwaj-led jury

Also Watch;