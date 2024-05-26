Gujarat: Deadly Fire at Rajkot Gaming Zone Claims 28 Lives, Raises Alarms Over Safety Standards

Sources revealed that gaming zone lacked necessary licenses to operate and did not have fire NOC from Rajkot Municipal Corporation. This regulatory oversight has come under sharp scrutiny. This is in the wake of the disaster. Rajkot Mayor Nayna Pedhadiya present at the scene to oversee rescue operations, confirmed absence of fire NOC. "We will investigate how such big game zone was functioning without a fire NOC." "We are witnessing the consequences of it." "No politics will be allowed over this issue" Mayor Pedhadiya asserted.