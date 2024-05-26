Gujarat: Deadly Fire at Rajkot Gaming Zone Claims 28 Lives, Raises Alarms Over Safety Standards

RAJKOT: A massive fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot claimed lives of 28 people including 9 children. This incident has raised serious concerns about facility's safety standards. The gaming center, operating without no-objection certificate (NOC) for fire clearance had only one exit.
The fire broke out on weekend when facility was packed with visitors. They were taking advantage of discount offer, with tickets priced at ₹99. Initial suspicions point to short circuit as cause. Officials have stated that exact reason will be determined after thorough investigation.
"The reason for fire has yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse fire are underway. We are facing difficulty in firefighting operation because temporary structure has collapsed. Also due to wind velocity" a fire department official explained. Intensity of fire was so severe. Smoke was visible from several kilometers away. Bodies were charred beyond recognition, prompting collection of DNA samples from victims and their relatives for identification purposes.
Sources revealed that gaming zone lacked necessary licenses to operate and did not have fire NOC from Rajkot Municipal Corporation. This regulatory oversight has come under sharp scrutiny. This is in the wake of the disaster. Rajkot Mayor Nayna Pedhadiya present at the scene to oversee rescue operations, confirmed absence of fire NOC. "We will investigate how such big game zone was functioning without a fire NOC." "We are witnessing the consequences of it." "No politics will be allowed over this issue" Mayor Pedhadiya asserted.
The facility had just one emergency exit. This led to chaos when the fire erupted. "People got trapped as temporary structure at facility collapsed near entrance. It made it difficult for people to come out," Rajkot fire officer Ilesh Kher told the media.
The owner and manager of TRP gaming zone have been detained for questioning. Authorities delve into circumstances leading up to tragedy. In response to incident state director general of police has instructed thorough inspections. All gaming zones in Gujarat will be thoroughly reviewed. Directives aim to shut down those operating without proper fire safety permissions.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited site of incident. He also visited hospital where injured were admitted. He expressed condolences to affected families. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of each deceased individual. Rs 50,000 to each injured person was also announced.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over incident. PM Modi announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. This will be for next of kin of each deceased victim. Rs 50,000 for injured also announced.
