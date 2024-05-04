Princess Charlotte turns 9! Young royal is all smiles in new photo

Princess Charlotte has turned nine! On the special day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s little princess, the palace shared a new picture of the young royal.

On Thursday, a new photo of Charlotte was shared on the social media handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The palace wrote, “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.” Clicked by Kate, the photo showed a smiling Charlotte striking a pose in a garden. Casually dressed in a blue sweater with a mini-skirt and a red cardigan, the young royal is looking smart. Wishes started pouring in from all corners of the world.

The new photo of Charlotte comes a few days after Kate and William celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. Marking the big day, the palace released a never-before-seen photo of the couple from their wedding day.

Since the Mother’s Day photo goof-up, every family photo that has been released of Kate and William’s family has gone through scrutiny. For the unaware, on the occasion of UK’s Mother’s Day, an altered photo of Kate and her three children was released.

The image caused a stir on social media as it was released when the conspiracy theories about Kate’s health and whereabouts were being widely discussed.

However, the Princess of Wales issued an apology, saying she’s an “amateur photographers and do occasionally experiment with editing.”

She said in a statement, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

On March 22, Middleton shared via a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and had been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed “cancer had been present.”

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” she continued.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.” (IANS)

