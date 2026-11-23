The Princess of Wales, Catherine, has offered a deeply personal account of her cancer journey and recovery in the trailer for a new documentary titled 'Heal', released on November 21.

According to People magazine, the film explores how her cancer diagnosis changed her life, highlighting the physical and emotional challenges of living with and beyond the illness. It is scheduled to premiere on NBC on November 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, with streaming on Peacock the following day.

In the documentary, Kate, 44, undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in late June. The challenge supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and gave her an opportunity to reflect on her experience while connecting with people facing serious illnesses.

"Cancer does change you. It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you," Kate says in the trailer. She also reflects on the process of recovery, describing healing as a journey of reconnecting with familiar things and finding hope and joy amid uncertainty. One of the documentary's emotional moments features Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, who joins her for parts of the mountain challenge. Referring to the tradition of ringing a bell after completing cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital, James asks whether she rang it. Kate replies that she did not, prompting him to suggest that the mountain challenge could be her way of ringing the bell.

The trailer also shows Kate reuniting with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after completing the challenge, before sharing a tender moment with her husband, Prince William.

Kate announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment following abdominal surgery earlier that year. In September 2024, she revealed that she had completed chemotherapy in a video featuring William and their children. In January 2025, she announced that her cancer was in remission.ANI)

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