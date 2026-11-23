Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional interaction with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Devika Rotawan at the Global Peace Honours 2026, where he asked how she found the courage to testify against terrorist Ajmal Kasab at the age of nine.

During the conversation, Shah Rukh asked Devika how she had faced the court and testified at such a young age, saying her experience could inspire others.

Devika recalled that after being discharged from hospital, she returned to her village in Rajasthan. Some time later, the Mumbai Crime Branch contacted her family and asked her to appear in court as a witness. Her family agreed to cooperate, she said, adding that her father had seen both terrorists while she had seen Kasab.

She credited her father for giving her the strength to face the challenge. He had encouraged her to stand by the truth, telling her that difficulties were inevitable on the path of truth but had to be faced bravely.

Devika also said her father drew inspiration from the courage of Army, Navy and police personnel, including Mumbai Police officers, and often shared their examples with her.

The Mumbai terror attacks took place on November 26, 2008, when terrorists carried out coordinated strikes at several locations across the city. Devika was among the survivors who later testified against Kasab, the only attacker captured alive.

Devika was felicitated at the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21 in recognition of her courage and resilience as one of the youngest survivors and a key eyewitness to the attacks. (IANS)

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