Priyanka Chopra Confirms Upcoming Project with Angelina Jolie as She Films Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Global star Priyanka Chopra has sparked excitement among fans after revealing that she is set to collaborate with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on a new project. The actress, who is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated film Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu, shared the update during a recent interaction with Fortune India.

While confirming the collaboration, Priyanka chose not to disclose further details about the venture. As a result, speculation is rife about whether the project will be a film, an advertising campaign, or a philanthropic initiative. The announcement has nonetheless generated considerable buzz, given the global stature of both actresses.

During the conversation, Priyanka also spoke about the women who inspire her in the entertainment industry. She named Angelina Jolie, Penelope Cruz, and Salma Hayek as personalities she deeply admires for their achievements and influence.

The actress also opened up about Varanasi, marking her much-awaited return to Indian cinema after several years. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli and headlined by Mahesh Babu, the film is being positioned as a large-scale global production. Priyanka said the team is working on something “ambitious” and on a scale rarely seen before, adding that audiences worldwide will get to witness the project the makers have been developing over the past three years.

Written by Rajamouli along with V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi, Varanasi is a Telugu-language action-adventure film produced by S Durga Arts. Since its announcement, the project has remained one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema. (Agencies)

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Remembers Late Father with Emotional Tribute on Death Anniversary