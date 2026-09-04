Priyanka Chopra recalls summer of 2017 when she gave Nick Jonas her number

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a trip down memory lane as husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin released their latest song "Listen When Sad".

She shared a nostalgic compilation of their relationship and recalled the summer when she gave Nick her number, in the summer of 2017.

Priyanka shared a video featuring a series of pictures capturing happy moments from her journey with Nick, including their early days together, travels and family memories. The actress captioned the post as,"Oh yes!

I do remember, the summer, I gave you, my number... circa: summer 2017 Sound on New Song Out Now | #ListenWhenSad @jonasbrothers."

For the uninitiated, the post comes as the Jonas Brothers' new single "Listen When Sad" was released on August 28.

The song nostalgically revolves around memories of young love, including the line about a summer when a girl gave someone her number. (IANS)

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