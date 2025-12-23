Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie calls herself an 'Indian Princess'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' love for India and Indian culture.

The actress who was seen as a guest in the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 revealed how Malti is in love with the idea of 'Indian Princess'.

Malti travels with me to India and has seen a lot of places; from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ayodhya, she has travelled to a lot of places.

I am trying to help her know more about the Indian culture, traditions and values."

She further said, "Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories." To this Navjyot Singh Sidhu added, "A queen's daughter will obviously call herself a princess," referring to Priyanka as queen. (IANS)

