Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of the ‘most wonderful time of the year’

Global star Priyanka Chopra treated her Instagram Family with a peek into her celebration this festive season. PeeCee took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video compilation of some fond memories with her loved ones during the most wonderful time of the year.

From posing with her American singer and actor husband, Nick Jonas, to Nick standing by the fire with brother Joe Jonas, to spending Christmas with the family by hanging out in one’s living room, to dad Nick feeding a donut to little Malti, the clip captured several such family moments from the Christmas celebration.

Not just that, Priyanka also provided us a glimpse into her Christmas decor, which included a well-arranged table for the Christmas dinner, along with a beautiful Christmas tree.

We could also see little Malti checking out the world around her from her little telescope and Nick mesmerizing everyone with his voice while playing the guitar. Towards the end of the video, just like the good dad he is, Nick was also seen fixing her daughter’s doll house with glue.

“It indeed is the most wonderful time of the year. Happy holidays everyone. Blessings (Red heart and folded hands emoji)”, Priyanka wrote in the caption. (IANS)

Also Read: Priyanka reveals daughter Malti calls herself an 'Indian Princess'