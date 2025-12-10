Priyanka Chopra shares cute sketch by her daughter Malti Marie

On Monday evening, fans discovered a beautiful mother-daughter moment in Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story. The actress showed her millions of followers the artwork done by her daughter, Malti Marie, which also includes a written note for her.

Chopra’s fans and followers have always loved her random pictures of her daily life, husband, and daughter, of course, without revealing her face. And all her posts surely grab the attention of her beloved fans.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a touching sketch made by her daughter, Malti Marie. The drawing also has a written note for her mother, which says, “Mama holding me.”

This random moment quickly grabbed the attention of her fans. Priyanka proudly posted the artwork on social media, as it reflects the beautiful bond she shares with her daughter. The sketch also highlights Malti’s love for her mom.

Being a global star, life may not be easy, as it is surrounded by late-night schedules, movie sets, award events, and red carpets. But Priyanka proves that sometimes the most precious moments come from a random drawing on a sheet of paper and a crayon. As soon as the actress shared the sketch, the moment flooded all over social media. Usually, when the actress posts candid moments with her daughter, people always come forward to admire the heavenly bond both mother and daughter share. (Agencies)

