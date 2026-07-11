Priyanka Chopra steals the show at Wimbledon as viral FaceTime with Nick Jonas melts fans’ hearts

Wimbledon tennis tournament is happening at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Matches are not the only thing that is captivating fans around the world, but also the A-list celebrities who have also been making stylish appearances on the stands. Recently, Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight as she attended a Wimbledon match on the eleventh day, dressed in an elegant white ensemble. And while fans loved seeing Priyanka at Wimbledon, it was her FaceTiming husband, Nick Jonas, that created a viral moment on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in an elegant white ensemble while seated in the Royal Box. Her outfit featured a cream-coloured midi dress, which she paired with a matching silk bandana tied around her head. She completed the look with minimal makeup.

She elevated her attire by carrying a taupe-coloured shoulder bag, chic sunglasses and silver hoop earrings, adding lovely aesthetic vibes to her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra was seen enjoying the match from the royal box alongside other distinguished guests. Later, Chopra grabbed attention by FaceTiming her husband, Nick Jonas, and letting him enjoy the match briefly.

The Varanasi star was photographed smiling as she held up her phone during a call with Nick. The beautiful moment instantly became a hot topic among the fans, leaving them gushing over the couple’s romance. (Agencies)

Also Read: Delhi High Court upholds Rajpal Yadav’s conviction in cheque bounce cases, refuses probation