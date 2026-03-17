Priyanka Chopra stuns in white gown, walks red carpet hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, who appeared on the big stage at the Academy Awards as a presenter, arrived at the star-studded red carpet hand in hand with husband Nick Jonas.

PeeCee looked stunning as she walked the red carpet alongside Jonas. The couple were also seen posing for the paparazzi and sharing adorable moments as they walked the red carpet. For the prestigious night, Chopra opted for a stunning strapless white gown from Dior. The fitted bodice accentuated her silhouette, while the gown flowed gracefully with a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing along the skirt. The actress paired the ensemble with pointed black heels and a dazzling diamond necklace. She kept her hair sleek and straight, while her makeup remained soft and glowing.

Jonas complemented her perfectly in a classic black velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and bow tie, giving the couple a timeless red-carpet aesthetic. (ANI)

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