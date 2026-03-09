Priyanka Chopra talks about identity, migration and history on Joe Rogan Experience

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in a recent conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussed her career and how themes of identity, migration, and history shape her work. Chopra, who navigates both Indian and Hollywood film industries, reflected on how colonial history and displacement continue to impact people today, especially through her role in The Bluff, an action film set during the colonial era.

Chopra’s character is the descendant of indentured servants, a group displaced by the British Empire after the abolition of slavery. She explained how many Indians were taken to distant lands, such as the Caribbean and Southeast Asia, under false promises of better opportunities, and how those communities remain connected to India despite being separated geographically and culturally.

She also discussed the impact of history on personal identity, noting how many people in the Caribbean, for example, cannot trace their ancestry beyond a few generations. This erasure of cultural history, she said, deprives people of their roots and connection to their heritage.

Chopra spoke about India’s vast diversity, shaped by centuries of invasions, migrations, and cultural changes. With over 20 languages and multiple film industries across the country, India’s diversity is a central part of its identity. Chopra highlighted how Bollywood, while internationally known, represents only a portion of India’s cinema, with industries in languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi also thriving.

Chopra’s own journey in Hollywood was not without challenges. Early roles for Indian actors often involved stereotypical characters, a tradition she found limiting. However, she acknowledged that those who took such roles helped open doors for others.

Lastly, Chopra reflected on how becoming a mother influenced her approach to her career, particularly her role in The Bluff, where her character’s motivation centers on protecting her child. She emphasized how themes of identity, belonging, and protection resonate universally, transcending time and place. (IANS)

