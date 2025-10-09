Priyanka thanks Zakir Khan for his ‘kindness, humour and creativity’

Global head-turner Pri yanka Chopra Jonas attended Zakir Khan’s stand-up show in New York and thanked the star comedian for his “kindness, humour and creativity.” After attending Zakir’s show, Priyanka shared a selfie and wrote: “Thank you for your kindness, humor and creativity. So happy to know you. @zakirkhan_208.”

Re-sharing the post, Zakir wrote: “You are grace in motion! Thank you for your kindness and for being such a guiding light – for me and for so many others. Much regards.” The star stand up comedian also shared a picture with Priyanka, where he mentioned the two met for lunch for his last show. He wrote: “Last lunch of the tour with the queen herself.”

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film “SSMB29”.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise “Krrish 4”, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”. Talking about Zakir, he gained recognition in India’s stand-up comedy circuit in 2012 after winning ‘India’s Best Stand Up’, a competition organised by Comedy Central. (IANS)

