“Proud to Be an Indian Woman”: Kuchipudi Exponent Deepika Reddy on Women’s Reservation Bill

Praising the Women’s Reservation Bill as a historic step towards gender equality, Padma Shri awardee and eminent Kuchipudi exponent Deepika Reddy expressed pride and optimism, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and calling it a long-awaited reality for Indian women. Reacting to the move, Reddy said the bill would expand women’s role beyond local bodies to Parliament, calling it a natural progression in India’s democratic framework.

Speaking about the development and her recent participation at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ at Vigyan Bhawan, Reddy highlighted the significance of women’s representation in policymaking at the national level.

“Today I’m feeling so happy, and there is so much of pride to be an Indian woman, and 33 per cent reservation for women is going to be a reality. In the past, many have spoken about women’s empowerment, many have spoken about women equality but today it’s going to become a reality. Thanks to our Honourable Prime Minister Modiji for his wonderful initiative...”

She added, “It had started in 1993 when women were involved at the Panchayat Raj and the Zilla Parishad level. Now, from the village policy-making we should be involved in policy-making at the national level...”

Speaking about the development and her recent participation at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ at Vigyan Bhawan, Reddy praised PM Modi’s speech, calling it “inspirational”, “Women are very emotional and sensitive, and they will really put their 100 per cent. And they are also multi-faceted, so they can do a great job and walk shoulder to shoulder with men and do things with complete commitment and dedication. So, I was there at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’, and that happened just three days back at Vigyan Bhawan and Modiji’s speech was so inspirational.” She shared that PM Modi “gave us confidence that he is there for us and he believes in us.” (ANI)

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