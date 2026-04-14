‘Not a Grihasthi, yet I understand it all’: PM Modi hails women’s empowerment through government schemes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the growing economic and political empowerment of women while addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan at Vigyan Bhawan. He said that although he may not be a "Grihasthi" (householder), he understands domestic life, adding that government schemes have significantly strengthened women's financial independence and social participation.

The Prime Minister said India is on the verge of "creating new history" as Parliament moves closer to implementing the vision of greater representation for women. He stressed that the government remains committed to ensuring the smooth passage and implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam through dialogue, cooperation, and consensus. He noted that when the bill was introduced in 2023, it was passed unanimously, reflecting rare political agreement on women's empowerment.

Modi praised Panchayati Raj institutions as a strong example of grassroots women's leadership, saying women have played a vital role in strengthening governance at the local level. He also cited the Jal Jeevan Mission as evidence of how women's participation in decision-making has improved public services, especially in rural areas.

He outlined several key government initiatives aimed at improving women's welfare and opportunities. These include Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, maternity benefits, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Mission Indradhanush, which focuses on ensuring timely vaccination for children. He also mentioned Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which improved sanitation access in schools and communities.

Other schemes cited included the Ujjwala Yojana, which reduces exposure to harmful cooking smoke, Har Ghar Jal, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free medical treatment up to ?5 lakh. He added that more than 30 million women have benefited from housing schemes, becoming homeowners across India.

The Prime Minister remarked that as women gain economic independence, household dynamics are also changing positively, noting that families now increasingly recognize women's role in decision-making. He said his government's policies are designed to ensure that women are not only beneficiaries but active participants in economic growth.

Concluding his address, Modi reiterated that nearly four decades of discussion around women's reservation have now led to a historic breakthrough. He expressed confidence that with broad political consensus, the Women's Reservation Act would be implemented by 2029, marking a new era in India's democratic representation of women. (IANS)

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