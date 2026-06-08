Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips marries Harriet Sperling in private Royal wedding

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate among guests at Gloucestershire ceremony.

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, married Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, England, on Saturday, June 6. The wedding was attended by several senior members of the British royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Peter’s mother, Princess Anne.

The marriage marks a notable milestone for the British royal family, as Peter Phillips becomes the first of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren to remarry.

Phillips, who generally maintains a low public profile, was previously married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 until their separation in 2021. The former couple share two daughters, Savannah and Isla. Harriet Sperling, a nurse, was previously married to fitness instructor Antonio St. John Sperling, with whom she has a daughter, Georgina.

In a touching family moment, the couple’s three daughters from their previous marriages took part in the ceremony as bridesmaids. Prince William and Princess Kate were among the prominent guests at the wedding. Kate, the Princess of Wales, was seen wearing a beige bouclé-knit coat dress designed by Roland Mouret. She complemented the outfit with a boater hat, drop earrings, a clutch bag, and blush-pink gemstone jewellery. Prince William attended the event in a classic tuxedo.

The event also highlighted the continued close ties among members of the royal family, with several senior royals gathering to witness the couple exchange vows. (Agencies)

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