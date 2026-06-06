How a Friend’s Death Drove Deepika Padukone to Launch Her Mental Health Foundation

In 2015, actor Deepika Padukone publicly revealed her battle with depression, becoming one of India’s leading voices for mental health awareness. She later founded the The Live Love Laugh Foundation to promote understanding and support for mental health issues.

Speaking on The Something Bigger Show with Rodrigo Canelas, Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, said he and his wife fully supported her decision to speak openly about her struggles.

“We had no objection at all to her going public if it was helping others,” he said, adding that Deepika realized her influence could encourage and support people facing similar challenges.

Prakash also revealed that the death of one of Deepika’s close friends became a turning point in her advocacy work. The tragedy inspired her to take action and create greater awareness about mental health. “That’s when she started thinking about the foundation,” he said, noting that it has been nearly a decade since its launch and has significantly contributed to public awareness.

Deepika has previously spoken candidly about her experience with depression, sharing that she struggled with suicidal thoughts despite being at the peak of her career. Reflecting on that period, she said she had continuously pushed herself through school, sports, modeling, and acting until she unexpectedly fainted in 2014. It was only later that she recognized she was suffering from depression.

She has emphasized that depression is often invisible, noting that people may appear happy and successful on the outside while silently battling anxiety or depression. Through her openness and advocacy, Deepika has helped spark important conversations about mental health in India. (Agencies)

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