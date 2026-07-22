‘Rador Pakhi’ Shines in Moscow as Assamese Drama Earns Super Mama Jury Special Mention

Assam’s acclaimed filmmaker Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah’s Assamese feature film Rador Pakhi (Morning Sunshine) has won the Jury Special Mention — Super Mama Award at the International Film Festival Made by Women in Moscow.

The film was officially selected in the Competition Section of the festival, held in the Russian capital from July 8 to 12.

Inspired by the real-life story of writer Sarmistha Pritam, Rador Pakhi follows the life of Jyoti, an aspiring writer from Assam who is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at a young age. Despite severe physical challenges, Jyoti’s determination to live independently and pursue her literary aspirations forms the emotional core of the film.

Expressing her happiness over the recognition, director Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah described the honour as a proud moment for the entire team. “This journey became even more meaningful as our film received the Jury Special Mention – Super Mama Award. Receiving this recognition on an international platform is truly an honour and a proud moment for our entire team,” she said.

Dr Baruah dedicated the award to the cast and crew, acknowledging their commitment in bringing the story to life. “This recognition belongs to every member of our incredible cast and crew, whose passion and hard work made this film possible. I also thank our friends, well-wishers and everyone who believed in us. Your love, prayers and constant support have made this journey possible,” she added.

The director said the latest honour would inspire the team to continue creating meaningful cinema capable of resonating with audiences across cultures and geographical boundaries. “This honour inspires us to continue telling stories that touch hearts and transcend borders,” she said.

Before its recognition in Moscow, Rador Pakhi had already established a strong presence on the international festival circuit.

The film was selected for the NFDC Film Bazaar Co-Production Market and premiered in the Indian Panorama section of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2024.

It was subsequently showcased in the Asian Spectrum section of the 21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival in Mumbai, the 23rd Pune International Film Festival, the Indian Competition section of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the 20th International Film Festival of Thrissur and the Mosaic International Film Festival in Canada.

Produced by Basanta Kumar Baruah, Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah and Sulakhyana Baruah, the film features Sulakhyana Baruah, Kamal Lochan, Arun Nath and Bina Patangia in pivotal roles. The latest recognition further strengthens Rador Pakhi’s international journey while bringing wider acclaim to Assamese cinema and storytelling from Northeast India. (IANS)

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