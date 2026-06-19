Moscow facing massive drone attack from Ukraine: Russian media

MOSCOW: Russian air defence forces have shot down approximately 180 UAVs as Moscow continues to tackle a massive drone attack from Ukraine, the local media reported on Thursday. Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that it is the largest drone attack on the Russian capital in the last two years, the country's state-owned Tass media reported.

"The air defence's work continues," the Mayor emphasised. An oil refinery in the Kapotnya district was also attacked by several drones. The Mayor noted that the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Moscow also temporarily closed down several airports, and the aviation operations are under special control of the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

"Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports are currently temporarily not accepting or departing flights. These restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety. This is a priority," stated the Ministry.

According to Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, 16 people, including two children, aged 10 and three, were injured as a result of the drone attacks.

"All emergency and operational services are working in an enhanced mode and are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of residents. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care and are under constant medical supervision. We are in contact with their families and will provide all necessary support to everyone affected by this attack," he added. (IANS)

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