‘Raised Me in the Best of His Capacity’: Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Late Father Rocky

Actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his father, late professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, on his birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt post, Dwayne Johnson described how his father raised him in the best of his capacity.

“Happy heavenly birthday to the OG Rock, my pops Rocky “Soulman” Johnson. Raised me the best of his capacity, and with a very tough hand. My dad’s on my right, his training partner, Tracy is on my left. I’m 15yrs old here, always angry about something and never smiled much back then. But at least I looked like a 58yr old DEA agent and kickin’ puberty’s ass. Happy Birthday Soulman,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

He also shared an old picture, showing him with his wrestler father.

According to People magazine, Rocky died in 2020 after a blood clot “broke free” and travelled to one of his lungs, which caused a “massive heart attack, just like that,” as stated by his son. He was 75 at the time. (ANI)

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