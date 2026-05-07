In our culture, we rock skirts: Dwayne Johnson embraces polynesian tradition at Met Gala 2026

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson walked down the 2026 Met Gala red carpet with his wife Lauren Hashian, turning heads in this custom-made ensemble. The actor chose a black mohair tailcoat and a bow tie paired with a matching pleated skirt, custom-made by designer Thom Browne. According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson’s look was inspired by Polynesian culture, in which the “most masculine men” wear skirts. His tailcoat included over 350 meters of hand-pleated silk ribbons in a “skeletal composition”, the report added. Speaking about his ensemble, Johnson shared, “I feel great! First, Thom Browne’s team sent the illustrations over and asked, ‘Hey, is Deej going to be cool with this pleated skirt?’ And I was like, ‘Look, in our culture, Polynesian culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts.’ The most masculine men, not that I’m one of them, but the most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts,” as quoted by Variety. Notably, this is not the first time Johnson has spoken up about masculinity. At CinemaCon 2026, Johnson described how “real masculinity” for men of all ages means empowering the women in their lives. (ANI)

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