Raja Shivaji review: An epic of courage and valour every Indian Must Know

Raja Shivaji marks Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious return to direction, where he also serves as writer and lead actor. With a runtime of 187 minutes, the film adopts a chapter-based, bilingual narrative style that feels more like a reflective manuscript than a conventional historical drama.

Rather than focusing on grand war spectacles, the film centers on the making of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a leader. It emphasizes his thoughts, influences, and formative years, giving the story a quieter, more personal strength. A significant portion explores his childhood and upbringing, especially the influence of his mother, Jijabai, whose guidance and values shape his character. This focus on family and early life adds emotional depth and humanizes the legendary figure.

Riteish Deshmukh delivers a restrained and composed performance, avoiding excessive dramatics and instead relying on subtle intensity. His direction reflects control and patience, allowing scenes to unfold naturally. Genelia Deshmukh contributes to the film’s emotional tone, ensuring that relationships are portrayed with sensitivity and warmth.

Young Rahyl Deshmukh impresses as the young Shivaji, bringing innocence and charm to the early chapters. Among the supporting cast, Vidya Balan stands out as Badi Begam with a nuanced and intelligent performance. Sanjay Dutt delivers a compelling portrayal of Afzal Khan, marked by menace and quiet intensity.

Fardeen Khan plays Shah Jahan with restraint, while Abhishek Bachchan brings emotional complexity to Sambhaji, reflecting the burden of legacy. A brief cameo by Salman Khan as Jiva Mahala adds emotional weight. The ensemble cast, including Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte, enriches the narrative.

Visually, cinematographer Santosh Sivan gives the film a grounded yet grand look, while Ajay–Atul’s music enhances its emotional rhythm. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film balances scale with narrative discipline.

Released around Maharashtra Day, Raja Shivaji resonates strongly as a cultural tribute, especially for audiences in Maharashtra. More than a historical retelling, it becomes a reflection on leadership, resilience, and identity, offering a meaningful cinematic experience. (IANS)

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