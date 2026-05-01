Riteish Deshmukh explains how CBFC certification for Raja Shivaji will widen its audience reach

For Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is more than a historical epic—it’s a film he especially wants young audiences to watch so they can understand the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While he believes the film appeals to all age groups, he has emphasized that children and young adults should not miss it. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting the film a U/A 16+ certificate supports this vision. The film runs for 3 hours and 15 minutes, with Deshmukh not only playing the titular role but also directing the project.

Deshmukh has previously reflected on how children perceive cinema differently from adults, a realization shaped by his experience as a father. He shared that when his younger son and his friends watched portions of the film during editing, they interpreted action scenes through a video game lens, reacting with phrases like “double kill” or “triple kill.” This, he noted, shows how children process visuals in a more instinctive and less burdened way, often being more accepting of what they see on screen.

He also highlighted the open environment at home, where his children are never told they are “too young” to understand something. Instead, he and his family encourage honest conversations, answering their questions about filmmaking and life. His children have even visited film sets, gaining firsthand exposure to concepts like night shoots, song sequences, and the overall filmmaking process. Despite their own routines, they have a basic understanding of their parents’ work and the effort behind it.

This perspective influenced how Deshmukh approached Raja Shivaji, particularly in portraying the life of Shivaji Maharaj. He acknowledged the challenge of condensing the achievements of a leader who accomplished so much by the age of 50 into a few hours of cinema. Ultimately, Deshmukh’s filmmaking reflects his belief that storytelling, when shaped thoughtfully, can resonate across generations while remaining accessible and meaningful. (Agencies)

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