Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan collaborate to win hearts in quirky Nelson directorial

KH X RK Promo

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to share the big screen with their upcoming film, which is tentatively titled KH x RK. The makers have released the promo video of the upcoming film on Saturday.

Directed by Dilipkumar Nelson, the film also boasts the soundtrack of the music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The promo of the film reflected the director’s signature touch, highlighting the humour and quirky charm of Nelson. The clip has a lively interaction between the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry. The video concludes with Rajinikanth’s swag as he stylishly passes car keys to Kamal Haasan before leaving the building.

Red Giant Movies, the official production house of the film, shared the promo on their X handle. While sharing the video, they wrote “Born Cool. Built Retro. Eternal Swag.” (ANI)

