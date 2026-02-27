Rajinikanth pays last respects to CPI leader R Nallakannu

Actor Rajinikanth paid his last respects to veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu at his residence in T Nagar, Chennai. Ramasamy Nallakannu, one of the senior-most leaders of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 101 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Speaking about his long-standing respect for the late leader, Rajinikanth, while speaking to reporters, said that Nallakannu stood for honesty and simplicity throughout his life. (ANI)

