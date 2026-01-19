RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa shares first pic of baby girl, name her Parvati Paul Rao

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are enjoying their new chapter as parents after welcoming their first child, a baby girl, have now shared her name with their fans.

On Sunday, January 18, they took to Instagram to make the happy announcement. They posted an adorable picture of their baby’s tiny fingers holding their parents’ hands. The picture touched many hearts online.

Along with the photo, the couple shared a message that read, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.” They also revealed their daughter’s name as Parvati Paul Rao (paarvtii poNl raav).

Their baby girl, Parvati Paul Rao, was born in November last year. The couple had shared the good news on their fourth wedding anniversary on November 15. In that post, they wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” In the caption, they called their daughter God’s “greatest blessing.” (ANI)

