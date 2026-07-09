RajKummar Rao’s Shirtless First Look as Sourav Ganguly in ‘Dada’ Unveiled on Dada’s 54th Birthday

On his 54th birthday, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly received a special surprise as the makers of his upcoming biopic, ‘Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story,’ unveiled its first-look poster featuring actor RajKummar Rao.

Minutes after the poster was unveiled, Ganguly shared it on his social media and reacted to RajKummar Rao’s look. Calling it the “best gift ever,” he wrote, “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao,”

The poster recreates one of the historic moments of Ganguly’s career, showing a shirtless RajKummar Rao waving his jersey from the Lord’s balcony after India’s famous NatWest Trophy win over England in 2002. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Happy Birthday, our dearest Dada. @souravganguly #Dada #DadaTheSouravGangulyStory.”

The biographical sports drama will revolve around Dada’s journey from a young cricketer to one of India’s most successful captains. It will focus on his career, the challenges he faced, and the role he played in shaping a fearless Indian cricket team that inspired a new generation of players.

‘Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story’ is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and stars RajKummar Rao in the lead role. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL. The film is set to hit theatres on May 14, 2027. (ANI)

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