Rajnath Singh felicitates Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s family during ‘Ikkis’ special screening

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of Agastya Nanda's upcoming war drama, 'Ikkis', in the national capital.

At the event, he not only interacted with 'Ikkis' actors Agastya and Jaideep Ahlawat, but also felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21.

Taking to his official X handle, Rajnath Singh shared pictures from the event, as he honoured the braveheart's sacrifice and extended best wishes for the team.

"Felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and the next of kin of his tank crew at the special screening of the film 'Ikkis' in New Delhi. Arun Khetarpal fought valiantly in the 1971 war and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The film Ikkis showcases his bravery and celebrates the courage of our Armed Forces. (ANI)

