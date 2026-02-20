Rajpal Yadav said jails should have smoking areas like railway stations and airports

Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of prison in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case on March 18. After his release, the actor thanked his fans and members of the film industry who supported him during the tough time. However, amid all this, the actor also urged prison authorities to provide smoking rooms on the premises.

Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the High Court dismissed his last-minute plea seeking more time in the cheque bounce case.

Days after his release, Yadav urged prison authorities to provide smoking rooms on the premises.

Speaking to PTI, the Bhool Bhuliyaa actor said that there should be, "designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports".

Adding further, the actor said that the prison should be treated as a reform centre and should give inmates structured opportunities to change.

Adding further, Yadav said that his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, would respond to legal questions. He also added that he will not speak to the media for the next two days due to a family wedding and would answer other queries through a press conference later. Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar Jail on interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. He was granted bail after his team submitted Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. The bail was granted until March 18.

The actor has been facing legal trouble in a case that has been ongoing for over a decade. It began in 2010 when he took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and the actor was unable to repay the loan. After failing to repay the amount, a magisterial court convicted him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. (Agencies)

